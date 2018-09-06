Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An indefinite all-out bin strike threatened to begin next month is unlikely to happen, says the leader of Labour-run Kirklees Council.

Shabir Pandor says positive behind-the-scenes meetings between union chiefs with Unison and senior council managers have left him feeling confident that bin workers won’t vote for industrial action.

And he has brushed off attacks by Tories who criticised him for not becoming personally involved in the long-running dispute, which focuses on holidays and allegations of mismanagement, bullying and racism.

On September 14 Unison organisers will ask members to vote on industrial action, which includes the potential for an indefinite all-out bin strike that would affect tens of thousands of collections across South Kirklees.

It follows simmering resentment over management’s refusal to give workers holiday time, which bubbled over earlier this year and led to a walk-out by binmen at Huddersfield’s Vine Street depot.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

That was addressed when the council agreed to engage 30 more bin workers to boost numbers, thus allowing disgruntled staff to take much-needed holidays.

However union chiefs say complaints regarding alleged racism, bullying and unmanageable workloads have not been addressed.

Paul Holmes, Unison’s Kirklees branch secretary, has spoken openly of “a big vote” for industrial action.

Two months ago at a meeting of Kirklees’ full council in Huddersfield Town Hall Clr Pandor, himself a Unison member, was asked what he was doing personally to resolve the dispute by the Conservatives’ Richard Smith.

He rebuffed the comment and said politicians should not interfere in issues of industrial action.

This week Clr Smith said Clr Pandor was to be commended if negotiations were indeed moving in a positive direction.

But he added: “The political leadership needs to take some responsibility.

“If the leader of the council doesn’t want to get involved then we’re making a statement to the unions that they can get away with wanting more and more. That greatly concerns me.

“If he is leaving it to officers then he needs to get off the fence and decide whether he is the leader of the council or a Unison member.”

Clr Pandor reiterated his stance and his confidence in senior managers.

“People who feel I am not engaging with the process are wrong,” he said.

“Resolving the dispute is at the top of our agenda, and I have total confidence in the management team leading the negotiations to ensure that we have the service the public can rely on delivered by a motivated and satisfied workforce.”

He added: “We are in frequent contact with Unison at a local and a regional level and have an agreed set of actions that are being overseen by the regional Joint Secretaries.

“We are making very positive progress with those actions and are confident that there will not be a bin strike in October.

“This is because we have dealt with each issue that has been raised with us and we remain in dialogue at a regional level about any outstanding issues.”