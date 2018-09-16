The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drunk man tried to bite a female police officer when she accompanied him in an ambulance to hospital.

Police attended at Douglas Tozer's Deighton home on July 28 over fears that he'd taken an overdose.

When they arrived at the Colne Hurst property they found the 25-year-old behaving erratically and called for an ambulance as his condition deteriorated further.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates : “When the ambulance arrived Tozer became more agitated and said: 'F**k you, I'll kick off'.

“He was put in the ambulance to be taken to hospital and one of the officers went with him.

“During transport Tozer tried to bite the officer's hand. He was then able to get one hand out of his handcuffs, started to unbuckle the seatbelt and kicked out in her direction.”

Tozer pleaded guilty to offences of being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client previously had a drug problem but when he came off these his mental health deteriorated.

He said: “Police were called following a report that he'd overdosed on his medication and during the journey to the hospital he's attempted to bite the officer.

“He's deeply ashamed as to what's happened but can proffer no explanation.

“Clearly the officer shouldn't have to put up with this type of behaviour.”

Tozer was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer, who is stationed at Huddersfield Police Station.

Chairman Graham Commons told him: “For assaulting police officers or any other public servant trying to help you can often be sent to prison.”

Instead Tozer was handed a 12 month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.