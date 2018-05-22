The video will start in 8 Cancel

Businessman John Whitworth has submitted plans to convert a former livestock shed into a one-bed detached home which he intends to move into.

The 72-year-old owner of The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge put the B&B up for sale last month with a price tag of £395,000.

He’s hoping to sell up and move into a nearby shed - but needs permission from Kirklees Council to convert it.

Documents submitted to the council by his architect state that the shed is suitable for conversion into a single storey dwelling comprising a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area.

The shed is 130ft from the B&B.

The plans include one parking space to the front of the building with access directly off Longwood Edge Road.

Existing window and door openings will be used “which will minimise physical changes to the building,” according to architects.

Their statement adds: “The proposed development will see the conversion of the former livestock building which is unsightly and falling into disrepair.

“The proposed development will see the refurbishment of the building which will provide a notable improvement to the visual quality of the green corridor...(it) will safeguard the green corridor by preventing the site being used for tipping which is becoming the case.”

John, who shot to fame when his ‘shabby-chic’ B&B featured on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed, revealed last month that he is hoping to retire.

“I work seven days a week and I have no time for myself,” he said. “I have lost a lot of people close to me recently and have looked at my life and what it’s all about.

“I haven’t had a summer holiday in 10 years and I need a bit of sun on my back.”

The former catalogue model and ski instructor opened the B&B in 2016 after being granted permission to convert livestock buildings known as The Piggeries.

He has described the B&B design as a “Tudor-style hacienda/Tyrolean/American ranch-style English farmhouse.”

The father-of-one believes the views from the balcony at The Edge are second only to those from Castle Hill.

He added: “It’s a fantastic business and a fabulous place. There’s a good living to be had from the bar and the function room which haven’t been advertised or really pushed.”

An online advert for the B&B business quotes the annual turnover at £50,000 and the annual net profit at £17,000.

When he appeared on the TV show not everyone was impressed with one critic calling him an “opinionated chauvinist” - which he denied.

After the show was broadcast he received hate mail but also claimed it had boosted bookings.

Public consultation on the proposals ends on June 12.