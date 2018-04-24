Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M62 is being closed off overnight for the next two weeks.

The closure means anyone driving from West Yorkshire to Manchester has to leave the M62 at Junction 20 instead of Junction 18 and then use the M60.

The section of motorway between 18 and 20 is fully closed from 10pm until 5am, Mondays to Fridays only, as part of the smart motorway upgrade.

There’ll be overnight (10pm-5am) closures on the M62 and M60 from Rochdale towards Warrington for the next two weeks (Monday to Friday only) as part of the smart motorway upgrade. Use the southern section of the M60 to avoid local diversions. pic.twitter.com/VODAc03M1O — Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) April 23, 2018

Anyone wanting to travel further along the M62 towards Warrington also has to use the M60 clockwise as Junctions 12 to 15 are also closed.

The night closures this week are all anti-clockwise (M60) and westbound (M62).

The smart motorway scheme is aimed at cutting congestion.

It uses technology to alter driving lanes, speeds and reduce stop-start travel for drivers.