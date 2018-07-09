Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was snared by a group of paedophile hunters after engaging in sex talk with ‘underage girls’ online, a court heard.

Kevin Whiting thought he was messaging two 13-year-old girls after meeting them on dating website Mingle2, Kirklees magistrates were told.

But these were fake profiles set up by adults from Team Impact who then confronted the 34-year-old at Leeds Railway Station.

Whiting, of Wharton Terrace in Heckmondwike, appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody facing two charges of inciting sexual activity with a child.

The charges are dated between April 28 and June 5.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Whiting engaged in conversations with two ‘girls via his profile.

When they disclosed to him that they were aged 13 the conversation turned sexual, Mr Wills said.

The ‘girls’ did not arrange to meet Whiting but he did then organise to see an adult female.

Mr Wills told magistrates that he attended at the railway station in Leeds and was met by the vigilante group Team Impact who detained him and called British Transport Police.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 6.

He was released from custody with the condition that he does not have any unsupervised contact with a child aged under 16.

Whiting will also have to live and sleep at his given address.