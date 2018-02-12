Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a child has been jailed for 14 years.

Keith Emmerson was handed the lengthy sentence today after a judge described how his victim had been left deeply traumatised.

The 40-year-old’s offending eventually came to light after the young girl built up a relationship with a psychiatrist and revealed the full extent of the abuse she had suffered, Leeds Crown Court heard.

During a five-day trial Emmerson was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The court heard Emmerson was arrested and released on bail after the victim made an initial complaint to police about him.

The girl then revealed the full details of what Emmerson had done to her more than a year later after speaking with a psychiatrist.

The court heard the girl was first abused by Emmerson when she was eight years old.

Emmerson continued to deny the offences and the victim, who is from Kirklees and cannot be identified for legal reasons, had to give evidence at trial.

Describing the impact of the offending on the victim, Recorder Margia Mostafa told Emmerson: “I have observed her give her evidence and she struck me as an incredibly sad and deflated young girl.”

She added: “You continued to inflict your abusive desires on her.”

The court heard the girl continues to suffer with anxiety as a result of the abuse.

Emmerson was told he must serve a custodial term of 14 years, followed by extended period on licence of one year.

Emmerson, of Primrose Road in Halton, Leeds, must also sign the sex offender register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Michael Greenhalgh, mitigating, said Emmerson had no previous convictions and continued to deny the offences.

He said Emmerson had worked hard to build up a business renting out hot tubs but he had now given the company up as a result of the convictions.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Emmerson is rightly behind bars for horrific crimes against a young girl who has shown remarkable bravery in speaking out in court against her abuser.

“Ensuring she receives all appropriate support is vital and we hope this sentence brings some comfort that justice has been served.

“While the NSPCC funds a number of therapeutic services such as Letting The Future In which can help children who have been sexually abused move on with their lives, the children’s charity is also visiting primary schools across West Yorkshire with its Speak Out Stay Safe service, empowering children to protect themselves from abuse and to speak out if they ever experience it.”

For help and support children can contact ChildLine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk .

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence, 24 hours a day seven days a week, on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.