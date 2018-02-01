Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile has been jailed for filming teenage girls in the shower.

Brian Quarmby cut holes in a box and set up an iPhone inside it to record them on separate occasions.

The girls, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were under the age of 13 for most of the offences, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The married 67-year-old, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, gave what was described in court as an ‘unacceptable and unbelievable’ excuse for filming them.

John Bumphrey, defending, said his client claimed he had found an item in one of the girls’ possession that made him think she might have been sexually active and if he obtained evidence he would confront her about it. He claimed he thought she may have been posting ‘intimate photos on social media’.

Addressing Quarmby, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: “You should be ashamed of that (excuse). You repeated it to the probation officer. I am quite sure this was not borne of anything else but a sexual interest.”

The judge also described the incidents as an ‘abuse of trust’.

The court heard that the iPhone was connected to a laptop and some of the recordings had been transferred on to it.

On January 3, Quarmby had pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism but not guilty to two counts of making indecent images.

He was sentenced for the voyeurism charges yesterday (Wed) and the remainder were left to lie on file.

Mr Bumphrey said that Quarmby, who has no previous convictions, had worked all his life, was of ill health and planned to retire to Australia.

In victim impact statements read to the court the girls said they were shocked to find out they had been recorded, their schoolwork is suffering and seeing his photo in the media brings back the memories. One girl added that she struggles to sleep.

Sentencing Quarmby to 15 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being released on licence for 12 months, the judge said: “These offences were committed for sexual gratification.”

He also made a sexual harm prevention order, which means Quarmby is prohibited from contacting or communicating with any children and ordered him to be placed on the sex offenders’ register.