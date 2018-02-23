Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 70-year-old paedophile has been jailed for so long that he may die in prison.

David Abrahams was locked up for 15 years after repeatedly raping and sexually abusing two young girls.

The offences took place between 1987 and 2015.

Speaking to the judge at his sentencing hearing, defence barrister Richard Canning said: “This is going to be a long sentence that Mr Abrahams might not survive.

“I would ask your Honour to give him the hope that he might survive it.”

But Recorder Taryn Turner said that the impact on Abraham’s victims, the grooming behaviour involved and the breach of trust were too significant, telling him: “You have avoided justice and been able to live life into old age.”

During a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court, a jury found the defendant guilty of eight counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

During the trial Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said that the historic offences relate to a girl who was raped and sexually assaulted by the defendant on numerous occasions.

Mr Adlington also said that many girls would do chores for the pensioner, mainly cleaning ornaments of naked people, in exchange for money. At the time, he lived in Briarmains Close in Birstall.

Speaking about his garden which had rabbits, a strawberry patch and a pond with ducks in it, the Recorder said: “You would welcome young children, particularly young girls, into your home. You created a garden that was attractive to young children.”

On one occasion in his home, Abrahams touched the girl between the legs and told her she was a ‘beautiful, sexy b**ch’. On other occasions, he would show the girl his penis, invite her to come closer and ask to see her private parts.

The court heard that when the eldest victim, who is now an adult who suffers from depression and anxiety, heard about the latest allegations ‘all the horrors of her childhood came back’. She said: “I felt sick and guilty. If I had come forward [his latest victim] would not have been abused. I feel ashamed.”

The judge said: “This was a systematic campaign of abuse over many years with devastating effects.”

Abrahams had 35 previous convictions, dating between 1962 and 2012, for 73 offences including burglary, theft, fraud and benefit fraud. His latest offence was for disorderly behaviour.

Recorder Turner told Abrahams, of Mercer Close in Netherton, that he must serve a custodial term of 15 years, followed by an extended period on licence of one year.

He must also sign the sex offender register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.