A four year old boy was left speechless by this amazing Huddersfield Town mural painted on his bedroom wall.

Terrier tot Teddy Troop, who has a season card, was thrilled when his dad Michael surprised him with the amazing painting, by artist Chris Ashmore, 31.

Former bricklayer Chris said: “Michael told me it was a surprise for Teddy. They are both big Town fans - the wall was for both of them!

“I asked him who would like it the most, and he said, ‘both of us!’

Teddy Troop in front of a Town mural his dad had painted as a surprise.

Chris, whose company, Creative Murals and Portraits, is based in Sheffield, spent seven hours painting the mural with his helper, Luke Jones.

Despite not being a football fan he says football logos are among his favourite things to paint, along with Disney characters and animal faces.

The self-taught artist said: “I did a job for a family member and got inundated with requests for work. I’ve been doing it full time for about two and a half years, and I now have another artist and two labourers working for me.

“I cover the whole of the UK - I occasionally travel to Scotland and Wales, and I’ve a Florida job booked in July for a month.

Teddy Troop in front of a mural his dad had painted as a surprise.

Chris charges between £250 and £10,000 depending on the size of the wall, the detail of the painting, as well as travel and accommodation.

He added: “Teddy’s bedroom was plain white before. I recently did a red Power Ranger mural at the opposite side of the room.

“He looks so happy in the pictures - that’s the best thing about my job, making children happy for years to come.”