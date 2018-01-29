The video will start in 8 Cancel

A four year old boy was left speechless by this amazing Huddersfield Town mural painted on his bedroom wall.

Terrier tot Teddy Troop, who has a season card, was thrilled when his dad Michael surprised him with the amazing painting, by artist Chris Ashmore, 31.

Former bricklayer Chris said: “Michael told me it was a surprise for Teddy. They are both big Town fans - the wall was for both of them!

“I asked him who would like it the most, and he said, ‘both of us!’

Chris, whose company, Creative Murals and Portraits, is based in Sheffield, spent seven hours painting the mural with his helper, Luke Jones.

Despite not being a football fan he says football logos are among his favourite things to paint, along with Disney characters and animal faces.

The self-taught artist said: “I did a job for a family member and got inundated with requests for work. I’ve been doing it full time for about two and a half years, and I now have another artist and two labourers working for me.

“I cover the whole of the UK - I occasionally travel to Scotland and Wales, and I’ve a Florida job booked in July for a month.

Chris charges between £250 and £10,000 depending on the size of the wall, the detail of the painting, as well as travel and accommodation.

He added: “Teddy’s bedroom was plain white before. I recently did a red Power Ranger mural at the opposite side of the room.

“He looks so happy in the pictures - that’s the best thing about my job, making children happy for years to come.”