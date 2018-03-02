The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers around Huddersfield found bread shelves at their local supermarkets nearly empty as supply lorries failed to reach their destinations.

And some reported panic buying by some customers as delivery wagons became stuck in severe weather.

Leon Gledhill spotted a woman buy nine loaves of bread from Shepley Co-op.

(Image: Twitter / Leon Gledhill)

Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson reported a shortage of bread at his local Co-op in Honley while rural police officer PC Sally Baines reported a lack of bread and milk at her local Co-op in Netherton .

Rob in Lindley reported that his local Sainsbury's was nearly out of bread.

And Meltham was struggling with its supplies too.

One Skelmanthorpe resident joked: "The local shop had run out of both bread and potatoes today. I'm expecting to see shuffling (and shivering) carb zombies on the road any moment now."

Another Brighouse resident joked he would sell his half-full carton of milk for £100.

But supplies finally appeared to be getting through this morning...

Sneaky Pete tweeted this morning: "Loads of bread in Sainsburys in Town. Why are people panicking?"

Members of Facebook group Mirfield Matters reported arrivals of bread this morning.

A New Mill resident said their local Co-op had plenty of bread this morning.

And Marsden Moose Cafe announced more bread had arrived this morning to pacify its hungry customers.