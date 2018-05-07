Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paraglider suffered major trauma injuries after falling off Buckstones Edge above Marsden.

The man was rescued by 16 volunteers from the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team and Yorkshire Air Ambulance after the freak accident just after 5pm on Sunday.

Owen Phillips, of HVMRT, said the paraglider had crashed off in Buckstones Edge area, just off the A640 New Hey Road.

Mr Phillips said: “It’s a popular site for paragliders, they tend to set up in the car park and launch off the edge.

“He wasn’t that far from the road but it was down a steep embankment.

“There was already an ambulance crew on site giving him treatment and the air ambulance was just landing.

“But it was a difficult location for the normal ambulance crew to access and get him off, so we lifted him onto our stretcher and carried him off.

“We had 16 volunteers on the scene and we got him to the air ambulance quickly, within about 20 minutes.

“He had suffered quite a major trauma so it was vital we secured him safely and quickly and got him to the air ambulance quickly.”

The air ambulance had landed on the north side of the A640 and the man was taken to hospital.

It’s not the first paragliding incident at the beauty spot. In 2012 experienced paraglider Kenneth Ebbrell died after crashing into rocks just off Buckstones Edge.

While the paragliding incident was a freak accident, the mountain rescue volunteers remain on stand-by as more people venture out into the countryside over the sunny Bank Holiday weekend.

Mr Phillips added: “We had a busy winter with the snow, but with the sunny weather I’ve been waiting for the calls to come in.

“We urge people to enjoy it, but be safe. Be suitably dressed for the weather, whether cold or hot. That includes having suncream and plenty of water as the heat can be as debilitating as the cold.

“Have a fully charged mobile phone as it does help us locate people, but the primary means of navigation should be a map and compass when accessing remote areas.”