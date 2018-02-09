Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics who quickly tended to the victim of a crash outside Kirklees College “undoubtedly saved his life”, witnesses have said.

The 28-year-old man was seriously hurt after the white Audi A4 he was driving clipped a kerb and smashed into a wall outside the college on Halifax Road in Dewsbury last night (Thurs).

Police have confirmed today (Fri) that the man is in a serious but stable condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

One eyewitness said: “It didn’t look too good for him last night - the consultant paramedic undoubtedly saved his life.”

Fire crews had to extricate the man after his legs were trapped in the wreckage following the collision at around 9.45pm.

Witness Ryan McDermot said: The car clipped a kerb as it made its way down Halifax Road towards Dewsbury and then came down the hill on its side mounting the pavement. It took out the railings and came to rest upright after bouncing off a wall outside the college.

“The man inside was trapped by his legs but conscious and talking, although not coherently or making any sense. Fuel was leaking from the vehicle but the emergency services were there very quickly.”

Officers are appealing to hear from any witnesses to the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Team via 101 quoting 13180066268.