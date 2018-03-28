Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paranoid schizophrenic man who was out of a psychiatric hospital on day release ‘flipped’ and knocked his dad out with a glass of orange juice.

Andrew Hylton was on day release from a hospital and visiting his elderly father at his home in Crosland Moor when the attack happened in June last year.

The 51-year-old said he didn’t like his dad’s partner, who also lived in the house, and the two men had a disagreement, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said the defendant had not previously been violent towards Oswald Hylton, who is in his 80s, but during a conversation he said that he did not like his partner.

When Mr Hylton replied that if he did not like her he should not visit the house again, Mr Ritchie said: “He just flipped and looked towards his father with rage.

“He threw a glass of orange juice at his head, causing him to lose consciousness for a few seconds and also caused a large cut to his forehead.”

When Mr Hylton came around, his son was on top of him shouting and swearing and his other son got involved.

The incident came to an end when police were called and the defendant was arrested before telling police: “He shouldn’t have said what he said to me. He knows it winds me up.”

Mr Hylton refused to provide the court with a victim impact statement, but he and his partner told police they are frightened of the defendant, who was originally sectioned in his early 20s.

A consultant psychiatrist confirmed to the court that Hylton had a mental disorder.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Simon Phillips QC ordered Hylton to continue to be treated at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield under the Mental Health Act 1983.

The judge also made an indefinite restraining order, banning him from contacting his dad.