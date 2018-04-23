Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a toddler who drowned at a Leeds leisure centre have spoken of their devastation at the loss of their “most amazing happy joyful boy.”

And the parents of three-year-old Rocco Wright – Steven and Catharine Wright – criticised “mis-reporting” of the fatal incident and suggestions by some on social media that they had left their young children unattended in the pool while they were enjoying themselves in the sauna or gym.

Police were called on Saturday morning to the club on Tongue Lane after a report that a child had entered the pool and drowned. The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

A statement issued via their solicitor at Huddersfield-based Ramsdens said: “Following the tragic drowning of three year old, Rocco Wright, at The David Lloyd Club in North Leeds, his devastated parents have been caused further grief and deep upset at the mis-reporting of the fatal incident which they feel has led to some on social media blaming them.”

It said the club’s statements to the Press that a member of staff pulled Rocco out of the water before carrying out CPR were incorrect, according to the parents.

The statement said: “Rocco was with his father and four year old sister for her regular Saturday morning swimming lesson at the David Lloyd Club. There was some confusion as they entered the indoor pool area as one of the swimming instructors had not arrived.

“Steven and other parents made enquiries of the other swimming instructor as to what was to happen. Having been advised that all the children could not be accommodated by the instructors present, Steven resolved to take both children swimming himself.”

Steven said: “It was at this point I decided I would forget the lesson and just swim with both my children only to realise I couldn’t see Rocco.

“I checked round the poolside thinking he would be hiding but devastatingly he wasn’t. I found him at the far end of pool face down at the bottom. I dived in and got him out onto the poolside and screamed for help. It was only at this point the lifeguard came over and tried to help.

“It was upsetting for David Lloyd to claim a member of staff had ‘rescued’ him from the pool when that was not even close to what had happened. It was myself that found him and retrieved him from the water.”

He added: “By making this statement we’re not trying to place blame, we just want the facts to be reported accurately.

“We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing happy joyful boy you could ever wish to meet. Rocco truly loved life and we will be left with a void forever that can never be filled. RIP buddy, we’ll love you forever.”

The statement added: “The already distraught parents cannot believe that some on social media have speculated that they had left their young children unattended in the pool whilst they were enjoying themselves in the sauna or gym.”

The law firm said the family would make no further comment at this time.