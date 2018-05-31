Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of toddlers are being urged to get them seen by a dentist.

NHS England is aiming to get check-ups for 70,000 more pre-school children as part of a drive in the health service’s 70th year.

The latest data show that more than 140 children per day, some just one year old, are having decayed teeth removed as tots become hooked on fruit juice and sugar filled snacks.

Health chiefs say only one in 10 children under the age of two currently has a NHS dental check-up.

Shocking statistics have found that a quarter of England’s five year olds have some form of tooth decay.

Shadow Health Minister, Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff , has been fighting for increased access to NHS dentistry in Kirklees – which has one of the worst availabilities in the country.

Things are so bad that emergency dental charity Dentaid, which normally operates in third world countries, has recently done a tour of North Kirklees to help people suffering with toothache.

The NHS has now vowed to tackle the problem head on and get young families in the habit of good dental health.

It has asked 24,000 dentists across England to see more children from a young age and is asking parents to book baby’s first dental check by their first birthday, stopping the rot before it starts and preventing the need for future tooth extractions.

Sara Hurley, Chief Dental Officer for England, said: “Taking pre-school children to the dentist can prevent the pain of tooth extractions.

“Regular visits to your dentist from a very early age, is key to developing habits that lead to a lifetime of good oral health.

“The NHS is providing additional support to dentists to help them see more children, so that painful and distressing dental operations, later in life, can be reduced.”

All children up to the age of 18, or under 19 and in full time education, qualify for free NHS dental treatment.

The NHS England campaign aims to reduce the large numbers of children undergoing general anaesthetic and emergency dental treatments for the removal of decayed teeth – currently a considerable cost to the NHS.

Improved dental health for children will also lead to a decrease in the number of missed nursery sessions and parents and carers needing to take time off work.

The campaign will include additional support to the dental profession, including training materials and guidance for caring for your children, and dentists will be asked to boost the number of parents who to take up the offer of a ‘Dental Check By One’, for their babies in the first year.