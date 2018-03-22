The video will start in 8 Cancel

Child car seat manufacturer Britax Römer has issued an urgent recall on one of its most popular products after identifying a potential safety issue.

Parents are being urged to check if they own a classic DUALFIX seat purchased between November 3 and March 22nd this year.

The company says all other Britax Römer child car seat or products are unaffected.

A statement reads: “Britax Römer has clearly identified the cause of this issue. We have not received any reports of incidents or accidents relating to the potentially faulty component. While the potential breakage of the component is a safety concern, only a fraction of the seats have the potentially affected components.”

It continues: “Child safety and the quality of our products is the highest priority at Britax Römer. We perform COP tests at a much higher frequency than legally required in order to react quickly should the need arise.”

Anyone who bought a seat during the dates can check if their seat is affected using the serial number at www.dualfix-check.com .

Those who have purchased affected seats will be offered an exchange completely free of charge.

To find the serial number pull the headrest up to the highest position and pull up the flap out between the shoulder pads.

Open the two buttons on the cover underneath the belt and pull the cover down. It will begin with M101A.

If you have any questions or concerns visit dualfix-check@britax.com.