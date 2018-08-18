Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M62 between Huddersfield and Leeds will be closed next week as improvement works continue .

The eastbound carriageway from junction 26 at Cleckheaton (Chain Bar) to junction 27 at Gildersome will be closed overnight for two nights from Wednesday August 22 for technology work.

This section of the motorway will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

The westbound exit slip road and the M621 anticlockwise exit will be closed overnight on Wednesday August 22 from 8pm-6am.

The westbound entry slip road at the Gildersome junction (junction 27) will be closed overnight on Thursday August 23, also for technology work, between 8pm-6am.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted for drivers.

As part of the ongoing M62 improvement works , there will be a lane one closure on the junction 27 (Gildersome) westbound exit sliproad, and the M621 to M62 anticlockwise exit slip road.

These closures will be 24/7 with a 50mph speed limit in place until the end of August.

Lane three on the southern roundabout is closed 24/7 with a 50mph speed restriction until the end of August for junction improvements.