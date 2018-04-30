More than 300,000 people in Kirklees will have the right to vote for who runs the council on Thursday.

While many of us value our vote as sacrosanct, enthusiasm for exercising democratic rights varies hugely across the borough.

Voter turnout figure analysis by the Examiner has revealed a big difference in people’s likelihood to vote, based on where they live.

Overall, Kirklees Council is one of the better performers in terms of the percentage of people who bother to vote.

At the last local elections in 2016 there was an overall turnout of 35.9%, ranking the borough as 36th highest out of 124 local authorities.

But that still meant that a stunning 194,858 – almost two thirds of the adult population – didn’t play a part in local democracy.

The area with the worst voter turnout at just 26.2% was Hull.

South Lakeland in Cumbria had the most voters, with 48.2% of its residents getting their X in someone’s box.

Back in Kirklees, data shows the people of Denby Dale were the keenest to have their say, with an impressive 42.5% getting out to vote.

The badge of shame goes to Dalton where only 28.4% of the electorate voted.

Ward

Electorate Voted Didn’t vote Turnout

Dalton

12,431

3,532

8899

28.4

Ashbrow

13,651

3,956

9695

29.0

Heckmondwike

13,096

4,079

9017

31.2

Birstall and Birkenshaw

12,487

3,997

8490

32.0

Dewsbury East

13,233

4,315

8918

32.6

Liversedge and Gomersal

13,819

4,545

9274

32.9

Golcar

13,455

4,551

8904

33.8

Batley West

13,060

4,533

8527

34.7

Mirfield

15,234

5,406

9828

35.5

Cleckheaton

13,023

4,661

8362

35.8

Almondbury

13,567

4,879

8688

36.0

Greenhead

13,275

4,833

8442

36.4

Lindley

14,450

5,377

9073

37.2

Colne Valley

13,354

5,009

8345

37.5

Crosland Moor and Netherton

12,916

4,850

8066

37.6

Dewsbury South

12,938

4,896

8042

37.8

Holme Valley South

14,578

5,543

9035

38.0

Holme Valley North

12,801

4,898

7903

38.3

Newsome

12,192

4,675

7517

38.3

Dewsbury West

12,920

5,080

7840

39.3

Batley East

12,564

4,997

7567

39.8

Kirkburton

11,915

4,840

7075

40.6

Denby Dale

12,786

5,435

7351

42.5