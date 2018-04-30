Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 300,000 people in Kirklees will have the right to vote for who runs the council on Thursday.

While many of us value our vote as sacrosanct, enthusiasm for exercising democratic rights varies hugely across the borough.

Voter turnout figure analysis by the Examiner has revealed a big difference in people’s likelihood to vote, based on where they live.

Overall, Kirklees Council is one of the better performers in terms of the percentage of people who bother to vote.

At the last local elections in 2016 there was an overall turnout of 35.9%, ranking the borough as 36th highest out of 124 local authorities.

But that still meant that a stunning 194,858 – almost two thirds of the adult population – didn’t play a part in local democracy.

The area with the worst voter turnout at just 26.2% was Hull.

South Lakeland in Cumbria had the most voters, with 48.2% of its residents getting their X in someone’s box.

Back in Kirklees, data shows the people of Denby Dale were the keenest to have their say, with an impressive 42.5% getting out to vote.

The badge of shame goes to Dalton where only 28.4% of the electorate voted.