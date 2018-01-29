The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parts of the M62 near Huddersfield will be shut for repair work this week.

The Chain Bar junction will be the main problem spot.

The westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads on the M62 at junction 26 tonight (Mon).

The closures which are for bridge work will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

The M606 southbound link to the M62 westbound at Chain Bar will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from tonight (Monday, January 29).

The eastbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads on the M62 at junction 26 overnight tomorrow. (Tuesday, January 30).

On the M62 at junction 28, Tingley, the westbound entry slip road will be closed overnight tonight and then again on Thursday (February 1) for technology works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.