Many bus users who catch services from Huddersfield Bus Station face stand changes from Monday (4 June).

Kirklees Council is carrying out a £400,000 overhaul to the building’s structure which houses a 450-space multi-storey car park over six levels with the station at ground level.

The work, which involves treating the building’s external walls and metal strengthening bars to prevent corrosion, is expected to take 20 weeks.

The station is West Yorkshire’s busiest and used by more than 33,000 people every day.

To ensure the safety of customers, drivers and staff while the work takes place West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages Huddersfield’s Metro Bus Station, will be closing some bus stands and transferring services to alternatives.

It is expected that six stands will be affected during each two- to three-week stage of the scheme.

From Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 29, stands A, B, C, D, E and F will be closed, resulting in the following changes for bus services and coaches:

* 81, 81A Clayton West, 82, 83, 83X Denby Dale will move to stand G

* 85 Lepton, 85A Houses Hill, 231, 232 Wakefield will move to stand G/H

* 262 Brighouse will move to stand G

* 286, 287 Shepley X49 Halifax will move to High Street

* 377, 378 Mount will move to stand H

* 900, 901, 902 Rishworth/Hebden Bridge will moved to stand M

* Kirklees College buses – will move from stand G to stand P

* Town Centre buses – will move from stand H to stand V

* Coaches (including Megabus and National Express) – will depart from nearby Railway Street (St George’s Square), stop S1 (45015428)

Notices have been posted and reminders issued through the @MetroTravelNews Twitter feed and the West Yorkshire Metro page on Facebook.

The changes are also listed on the Combined Authority’s Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com/huddersfieldstands which will be updated for each phase of the work.

Customers are also reminded that work is underway on a £120,000 refurbishment of the public toilets at Huddersfield Bus Station to bring them up to the modern standards that passengers already have at Castleford and Leeds stations.

This work will continue until the week beginning on Monday, July 23. The accessible toilet will remain open while work is being carried out on the Ladies and Gents toilets, and notices have been posted telling passengers about alternative nearby facilities.

Mark Robertson, owner of the Plumbers Arms, sited just yards from the station, has placed a notice on the pub’s door explaining its toilets are for customers only.