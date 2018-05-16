Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PAX is brunching out with burgers for brekkie.

PAX Burger in Lindley is launching its first ever brunch event creating two special breakfast burgers, available for one morning only.

On Saturday, May 26 burger lovers will be able to satisfy their cravings with the ‘BIG PAXFAST’, a full English layered in a brioche bun including a sausage patty, hash brown, fried egg, bacon, black pudding and cheese, finished with PAX ketchup, lettuce and tomato.

Vegetarians can opt for the ‘PAX N Shine’, a brioche bun filled with avocado, fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, hash brown, PAX ketchup, lettuce and tomato.

WE'RE BRUNCHING OUT // 26TH MAY. 9-11AM

Join us for the first ever PAX event!

We've got two MEGA brunch burgers for you plus 3 delicious breakfast drinks to kick start your weekend.

BOOKING ESSENTIAL! CALL 01484 943019 pic.twitter.com/uNEQ86G0Hw — PAX Burger (@paxburger) May 14, 2018

Two new healthy smoothies and a milkshake all designed for breakfast will also be on the menu plus the usual choice of desserts.

Chef and owner Eric Paxman said: “We know people love a good brunch from the popularity of our events at Eric’s, so we thought we’d test the water at PAX.

“The menu is simple but packed full of flavour and unlike anything we’ve ever offered before. Each burger is huge as is piled high with breakfast favourites all carefully layered and using the freshest ingredients.

“We’re looking forward to the event and seeing how customers react to PAX brunch. If it proves popular, then this could be something we run more regularly.”

PAX brunch will be available from 9am-11am on the day. Booking is essential.