A police officer had a knife pressed into his body armour when he attended at a man's flat over concerns for his welfare.

He said he felt a pressure against his uniform and realised that it was the knife Christopher Larkin was holding when he opened the door to him.

The 28-year-old escaped jail after his solicitor argued that his case was unusual as he only intended to harm himself.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

The Huddersfield court was told that police were called to a block of flats in Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, in the early hours of July 27.

They had received a report from an ambulance crew that there was a male there threatening to harm himself and others.

The officers entered through the communal door of the flats which was wide open, prosecutor Maureen Edwards said.

One of the PC knocked on one of the flat doors and this was answered by Larkin who appeared “extremely angry and agitated.”

Miss Edwards said: “As he opened the door the defendant was holding in his right hand a metal handled kitchen knife with a blade of around three to four inches in length.

“The defendant was approached by the officer and whilst doing so he moved the knife to his left hand.

“The PC attempted to stop the defendant's advance by putting his hands up and felt the defendant connect with the front of his body armour around his lower chest area,

“The sense of pressure prompted the officer to wonder what the defendant had done.

“He became concerned for his personal safety and quickly took hold of the defendant's left hand.

“As he did he was able to examine the object and identified it as the kitchen knife.”

Magistrates were told that the officer shouted at Larkin to “drop it” and was able to remove the knife from his grip.

Larkin, of Woodhead Close in Sheepridge, was initially charged with assaulting the constable as well as possessing the knife but this charge against him was dropped at an earlier hearing at the Huddersfield court.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client suffered from “psychological pressures” and had intended to harm himself that day.

She told magistrates; “The circumstances are unusual as they aren't that he was out in the street brandishing the knife towards another.

“He's answered the door with the knife in his hand.”

Magistrates sentenced Larkin to a 12 month community order made as a direct alternative to custody.

This includes up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities and an eight week curfew between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

The knife will be forfeited and destroyed and he will have to pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.