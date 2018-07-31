Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire Police officer’s career is in ruins after he was sacked for ‘flirting’ with a vulnerable teenage girl.

PC Ian Bell’s actions were scrutinised at a two-day misconduct hearing in Wakefield, which began on Monday.

The 46-year-old officer, who has almost 23 years’ experience, was called on July 19 last year to the children’s home to deal with a report of a missing person.

However, he spotted a 14-year-old girl wearing a towel on the landing as she went for a bath. He heard her ‘swishing’ about and ended up speaking to her for around half an hour.

Later that evening he began drinking heavily and after midnight started sending her ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unprofessional’ messages via Snapchat. At first she didn’t know who he was and feared he was a “Snapchat stalker.”

On Tuesday, a three-man misconduct panel found PC Bell guilty of gross misconduct – a sackable offence. The panel decided to dismiss PC Bell from the force without notice.

Announcing the decision, panel chairman Mr Geoff Payne said they had taken into account the seriousness of the offence, the harm caused and the aggravating and mitigating factors.

Mr Payne said the panel had found that “there were sexual motivations on the part of PC Bell” and his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

He gave a number of reasons for the panel’s ruling of gross misconduct including:

* There was ‘no legitimate policing purpose’ for contacting the girl;

* He was off-duty and drunk;

* The messages were ‘unsolicited and instigated’ by PC Bell;

* He chose to use Snapchat, knowing ‘it would involve the automatic deletion of messages’;

* He asked her if she liked sex;

* He asked her to delete the messages when it was likely that he had ‘realised he had gone too far’.

Claire Watson, legal representative of the force’s Professional Standards Directorate, accused him of attempting to “flirt” with the girl and said: “Nothing less than dismissal without notice would be sufficient to maintain public confidence in the police.”

However, PC Bell’s counsel Adam Birkby asked the panel to allow him to remain on the police force and outlined a number of mitigating circumstances, including:

* There was no suggestion from PC Bell that they should engage in sexual activity;

* The contact was ‘indirect rather than face-to-face’ so there was no chance of a sexual act taking place;

* The ‘actual risk of sexual harm posed was limited.’