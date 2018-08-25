Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information following a collision between an 86-year-old man and a scooter.

The injured man suffered head injuries after a collision with a Lexmoto 125cc scooter on Brooke Street at Cleckheaton on Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 1.57pm.

The 86-year-old was in the road when the collision occurred.

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield where he was in a stable condition today (Saturday).

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC 1819 Barron at Bradford Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing log 943 of August 24.