Inside a hangar-sized former factory unit in Calderdale dogs of all shapes and sizes are enjoying a session in day care.

There’s a lot of enthusiastic tail wagging, playful dashing around, and the occasional outbreak of barking. But then this is The Barkyard, brainchild of American-born dog lover Jennifer Daniels.

Doggy day care is not a new idea and there are a number of places in the Huddersfield area that offer the service on a small scale, but Jennifer was thinking big when she decided to open her indoor centre in Sowerby Bridge for day care, socialising and training. It’s the only one of its kind in West Yorkshire.

The Barkyard occupies 16,500 square feet, most of it carpeted with artificial grass and fenced into distinct zones.

On the day I call, Jennifer and her team are looking after a dozen day care dogs, as well as a handful of puppies in a separate area, but another seven dogs had been brought along by their owners to join in the fun on a stay-and-play basis.

As Jennifer stresses, one of the main aims of the business is to give owners the chance to exercise and socialise their dogs in a controlled, indoor environment. It also serves as a place for owners to meet up and socialise.

She explained: “Facilities like this are everywhere in America, but there’s only a couple in the UK. We’ve been open for nearly a year now and at first people didn’t understand what it’s for. They thought, if I want to walk my dog I can go to the park. But it’s about socialising your dog properly so you have a happy, healthy, obedient dog.

“Some dogs need to be socialised from a very early age, but it has to be done properly.”

Her own dog, Victoria, a young cocker spaniel, is highly sociable and a has been a regular attender at The Barkyard from puppyhood.

The facility at Lockhill Mills, which charges £20 for full day care, £12 for half a day and £6 for stay-and-play, carefully vets participating dogs.

Jennifer can’t allow aggressive or overly-boisterous, what she calls ‘reactive’ dogs, into the exercise area.

She says: “All the dogs are assessed and we have to turn about 15% of them away.

"We suggest to the owners that these dogs might benefit from training. We have a class called Life Craft which takes reactive dogs and helps them to function with other dogs. Only around 5% don’t make it through.”

While Jennifer had no formal background in animal training, she comes from a family of dog lovers and dog breeders.

After a career as a governess in her native New York, Jennifer married an Englishman and came to live in the UK. She was a stay-at-home mother for eight years, raising her two daughters, Avaline and Chloe, before deciding to launch a business.

She says she fell in love with Yorkshire and finds its people friendly, open and honest.

“We lived in London for while, but I prefer Yorkshire, it’s more like New York; people are very kind, talkative and funny,” she explains.

It took her three years to find premises large enough for what she had in mind and since deciding to open the Barkyard she’s taken training courses in dog behaviour and handling. Her staff includes a dog behaviourist and she has team members who have all done animal care courses.

During the day, dogs, who might otherwise be spending their days alone in a house, awaiting an owner’s return, come to the centre to run about with their ‘friends’. And, just like in an infant day care centre, the dogs form friendship groups and partnerships - occasionally the most unlikely of friendships.

Two of the best buddies who regularly attend The Barkyard are a giant Newfoundland and a diminutive West Highland Terrier.

“They are inseparable,” says Jennifer, who blames loneliness for many serious dog behaviour issues.

She explained: “We get people who say that their dog is tearing their house apart when they’re out. Of course they are because they’re being left for eight hours at a time. When dogs are in day care with us we play games with them all day and they go home exhausted. Obesity is the biggest problem for dogs these days, but we have had dogs who have been obese when they came to us but after a few weeks are a normal size.”

She also believes that some prospective dog owners don’t do enough research before choosing an animal and end up with the wrong breed.

But she acknowledges that this is a difficult problem to address.

As she points out: “We had a free workshop on how to buy a healthy, happy puppy and not one person turned up.”

In the evenings and weekends The Barkyard hosts all manner of dog training courses, including flyball and agility classes that Jennifer teaches. There are even courses for children to learn how to handle dogs and a new doggy slimming class is about to start, hosted by a veterinary nurse.

Once a month the venue holds an adoption day, at which local dog rescue charities – typically Canine Allsorts, Knine and Kitty Care and the Pennine Animal Welfare Society – aim to find new homes for the animals in their care. The next one is on Saturday, March 24, from 11am.

Jennifer says the events have a 75% success rate and are a practical way to match up dogs with owners.

She explained: “The dogs have to be happy to have people around them and generally be OK with other dogs, but if they aren’t then we give them their own space. We think it’s a good way to meet a dog. If you go to a kennel you can’t see what the dog’s really like, but at our adoption days you can be out there playing with a dog and find out more about it.”

She’s eager to help adopters, offering training and providing three months of free stay-and-play sessions for new owners of rescue dogs.

The Barkyard also raises funds for the charities.

Jennifer says: “I always consider we are a business with an altruistic side; you can act as a charity and still make money.”