A Huddersfield pensioner has been accused of sexually abusing children.

David Abrahams, of Mercer Close in Netherton , is on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of 14 charges which date between 1987 and 2015.

The 70-year-old pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Twelve of the counts relate to one female and the latest two counts relate to another female. The victims cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington said: “The Crown’s case is that the main girl was raped and sexually assaulted by the defendant on numerous occasions.”

Speaking about the other girl and a specific incident she accused Abrahams of when he lived in Birstall, he also said: “She told police that her and her friends would go to the defendant’s house in Birstall to clean ornaments and the defendant would give them money.

“She had been to his house lots of times.”

He added: “He gave her £2 and asked her to go to the shop to get some milk.

“He had been sat in a chair opposite and he got up and came over and touched her between the legs.

“She was wearing a shirt and leggings. She told him to stop. She did not like it.

“He then told her she was a ‘beautiful, sexy b**ch’. She knew what beautiful meant, but did not know what sexy meant and knew ‘b**ch’ was a swear word.

“She sat on the floor. He sat behind her, cuddling her and stroking her back, and his mouth was open as if he was going to bite her.”

The girl then left his house.

The trial, which is expected to last four to five days, continues.