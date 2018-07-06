Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner deliberately drove at an Argos delivery man in a road rage attack, a court heard.

The victim ended up on the bonnet of 71-year-old James Livesey’s Vauxhall Astra and suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured finger, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Livesey, of Covey Clough Court in Upper Hopton, Mirfield, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident on January 11.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that on that date the victim Joseph Brampton was working in a crew delivering items for the catalogue retailer in a van.

They drove down Hopton Hall Lane and Livesey was unable to pass them on the narrow road.

Mr Astin said that there was an argument between both drivers about who had right of way and Mr Brampton, a passenger in the van, got out to have a cigarette.

He told the court that when he did so Livesey deliberately aimed his Astra at him, causing him to hit the bonnet and narrowly avoid falling underneath the car.

Mr Astin said Mr Brampton lost consciousness and suffered a fractured finger and dislocated shoulder.

He was in a great deal of pain and paramedics took him to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.

Livesey gave no indication of plea to the charge.

District Judge Michael Fanning declined jurisdiction and sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on August 3 and was granted unconditional bail.