A pensioner told a district judge: “I’ll be at the crematorium” when given his trial date for making nuisance calls to the police.

Bryn Doel, 72, constantly disrupted the proceedings when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

He faces five charges of persistently using a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

These are dated between October last year and February this year and related to repeated calls he allegedly made to police.

Doel refused to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty at the hearing so District Judge Michael Fanning told him he would have to fix a trial date.

The pensioner, of Cliff Court in Liversedge, accused police of abandoning him in the street in just his underwear.

He then ranted that he had worked all his life and deserved “some bloody justice.”

Doel even referenced Bernard Kenny, the heroic former miner who battled to save Jo Cox’s life when she was fatally shot.

Doel said: “I’ve worked all my life and gone down the coal mines with Bernard Kenny.

“I’m not ashamed. I’m proud of what I’ve done and I’ve held my head up high.

“If you put me in prison I’ve been in a lot worse places in my life - I’m not pleading anything.”

Doel claimed that he’d contacted the Police Complaints Commission, local newspapers and even tried to get on Look North over supposed injustice caused to him.

The judge took the unorthodox approach of allowing Doel to stand beside him in court.

This was after the pensioner complained that he couldn’t hear, explaining that he had sent off for some special hearing aids.

Judge Fanning told him that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on September 12.

Doel, supported by a male in court who applauded him at one point, replied: “I’ll be at the crematorium. With a bit of luck you’ll be there with me.”

As he left the courtroom judge Fanning said that he’d met Doel a number of times previously.

He commented: “I think the expression is don’t wrestle with the chimney sweep.”