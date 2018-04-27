Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register after groping a care home assistant.

Derek Robinson thrust his hand between the shocked worker’s legs and said: “Tickle, tickle, tickle” while she was helping wash him.

The 73-year-old was ordered to pay the victim compensation after Kirklees magistrates heard how the incident last July severely impacted her ability to do her job.

Robinson had denied sexual assault but was found guilty following a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the attack happened on July 23 at the Dewsbury nursing home where Robinson was a resident at the time.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “On the day the victim and another colleague entered the defendant’s room.

“He was new to the care home at the time and it was the first time she’d come across him.

“They were washing him while he was laid on his bed and was turned towards her in order to help him dress.

“He grabbed her bottom with his right hand and slid this down, grabbing her leg.

“Then he slid his hand up towards her jeans and began to tickle her through her clothing.

“He laughed and said things like ‘tickle, tickle, tickle’ acting as though what he was doing was normal.”

The victim and her colleague were shocked and moved away from Robinson.

Mr Bozman said: “She was very distressed and took the decision that she would report the matter to management.

“Then later that day during a conversation with her Robinson asked if she was working the next day.

“She said no and he said: ‘I may well have to grab you later because I know you enjoyed it.

“The victim told him she didn’t and she didn’t like things like that.”

The victim was so upset that she decided to support a prosecution and gave evidence against Robinson at his trial.

Mr Bozman said she has suffered from anxiety ever since and shut herself off from her friends and family.

She added that she finds it hard to continue to work at the nursing home and panics prior to heading into work.

Robinson has since moved to a new care home, Meadow Green in Heckmondwike.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client now admitted his guilt and this may be due to his shame in putting the victim on the witness stand during his trial.

He added: “Twelve months before this incident he lost his wife of 49 years and had his leg amputated.

“He lost his house because of his disability and had to go into a care home.

“The culmination of that may have resulted in his behaviour.”

Magistrates ordered Robinson to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

He will have to comply with a community order including up to 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates told him to pay his victim £100 compensation for the distress caused to her.

He will also have to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.