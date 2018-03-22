Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner was left ‘incredibly unnerved’ after a man armed with a machete tried to force his way into his home.

Huddersfield CID are investigating the attempted robbery which happened on Chapel Terrace at Crosland Moor.

A police spokesman said the man tried to force his way in but left empty-handed when he was “turned away” by the victim, a man in his 70s.

The crime happened on Wednesday, February 14 at around 6.10pm but police have only just released information about it.

Pc Gary Inman, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The victim believes that the man was carrying a machete or similar. Thankfully the perpetrator hasn’t managed to gain entry to the victim’s home and has left without a penny but nonetheless this was still an incredibly unnerving experience for an older member of the community.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the area or who lives in the vicinity and has had any unwelcome callers at their door.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180075806.