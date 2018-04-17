Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a cleaner.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the victim was employed by Michael Thompson, of Bradford Road in Fartown.

On October 10 last year she was at work when the 68-year-old offered her a massage, prosecutor Natalie Chapman said.

She told the court that his was consented to but Thompson then put his hands down her top and touched her left breast under her clothing.

Mrs Chapman told magistrates that the case was serious as it involved an abuse of trust during the victim’s employment as a cleaner.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over when he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear for a preliminary hearing on May 15.

Thompson was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.