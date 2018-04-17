The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed a man who died after he is thought to have taken ill at the wheel in Marsden was a pensioner.

The 69-year-old, who is yet to be named, was driving his car along a road in Marsden when it veered into a parked car and crashed.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene on Carrs Road, off Meltham Road, at around 11.20am yesterday.

The man’s black Vauxhall Mokka smashed into a parked Audi.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the road was cordoned off as medics tried desperately to save the man’s life.

The road was closed for around two hours.

A witness said: “It looks like someone has been taken ill at the wheel. Paramedics were seen giving the driver emergency treatment in the road.

“The car that was being driven hit a parked car.”

The air ambulance landed nearby and left the scene at 12.50pm, although it’s not clear whether it took the driver to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.22am to reports of a male passed out.

“An air ambulance has attended the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle, a road ambulance and a hazardous area response team.”