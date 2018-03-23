Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 6

Jareth Colling , 22, of Elmwood Avenue, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending the time allowed to complete unpaid work. Order varied.

Kevin Derek Harwood , 48, of Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend induction appointments on January 8 and 15. Order varied - to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for four weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Martin Rogers , 47, of Westgate, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing the unpaid work requirement due to ill health. Order varied - unpaid work requirement removed, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to seven days imposed.

Shane Smith , 23, of Moor End Road, Lockwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend office appointment on January 13, 2017. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for seven days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Andrzef Mrozowicz , 35, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence by removing the accredited programme due to work commitments and language barriers. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 12-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 19 days.

Nathan Adrian Quinn , 26, of Princess Street, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Lansdowne Close, Batley, on January 5. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew James Terry , 37, of Dockery, Lockwood. Application made to vary restraining order. Restraining order varied, to last until April 25, 2021.

Rehman Ali , 40, of Birkby Lodge Road, Birkby. Committed assault on Birkby Lodge Road, Birkby, on January 7. Jailed for seven days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 9

Mark Grunshaw , 44, of Cardigan Close, Soothill, Batley. Stole loose change and a Canadian coin on Moor Park Gardens, Dewsbury, on December 13, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Ashley Muir , 27, of James Street, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and drove without insurance or a licence at Northgate Centre, McDonalds, Heckmondwike, on December 12, 2017. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Stephen Wriggles , 43, of Smithies Moor Lane, Birstall, Batley. Committed assault in Batley on October 15. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rizwan Attaullah , 27, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Obstructed a police constable and drove without insurance or a licence in Batley on July 27, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Danny Francis , 44, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Blackmoorfoot Road, on January 22. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Richard Ghaufoor , 30, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Blackmoorfoot Road on January 22. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Gerald Gibson , 73, of Gleneagles Way, Fixby. Caused £600 of damage to six cars - a total of £3,600 - on Old Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on January 22. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £3,600 compensation.

Jack Hepplestone , 29, of Mount Pleasant, Emley. Produced cannabis plants on Princess Lane, Chickenley. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

David Anderson , 71, of Carr Green Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse. Drink driving on Lightridge Road, Fixby, on January 24. Fined £315 and ordered to pay a £31 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Richard Cadman , 37, of Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth. Driving while under the influence of drugs in Holmfirth on November 1, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Jacey Collier , 19, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on March 31, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lorraine Ford , 51, of Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood. Drink driving in Huddersfield on January 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Angela Jayne Jackson , 44, of Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses. Stole cream and tablets worth £53 from Sainsburys, Southgate, Huddersfield, on January 24. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Naeem Mamaniat , 21, of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified in Batley on January 4. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 24 hours and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Matthew Thomas Sommerville , 37, of Elmfield Avenue, Milnsbridge. Stole alcohol worth £40 from The Co-op, Huddersfield, on July 19, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £40 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Jayden Brand-Robinson , of Albion Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Failed to comply with a prohibition notice to cease noise from raised voices and banging at the above address on August 17, 24 and September 30, 2017. Fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £604.48 costs.

Bryan Capewell, 23, of Albion Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Failed to comply with a prohibition notice to cease noise from raised voices and banging at the above address on August 17, 24 and September 30, 2017. Fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £604.48 costs.

Jalal Rahman , of Beech Avenue, Holmfirth. Application made for an emergency prohibition order in respect of a food business at Aspley Spice Limited, Huddersfield. Food prohibition order made. Ordered to pay £300 costs to Kirklees council.

Occupants of vehicles and caravans on the land on River Street, Milnsbridge. Complaint made that they are there on the land illegally. Order made for vehicles to be removed and the council permitted to enter the land and secure it.

Bonnie Faal , 26, of Throstle Nest, Batley. Dropped litter outside a bus stop on Regent Street, Heckmondwike, on June 23, 2017. Fined £115 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £257.26 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 12

Daniel Joseph Hooks, 28, of Albion Street, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Albion Street, Dewsbury, on February 9. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kymani Albert Williams, 30, of Oakenbank Crescent, Lowerhouses. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on August 24, 30 and October 6, 2017. Jailed for 14 days.

Kevin Bottomley , 48, of Brown Royd Avenue, Huddersfield. Used a television without a licence at the above address on April 5, 2016. Fined £320 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £120 costs.

Damian Scott Walker , 47, of Long Lane, Dalton. Speeding on Whitwell Hill, York, on June 4, 2017. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

John Matthew McLaughlin , 34, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Damaged a glass window on Manor Rise, Newsome, on October 21. Also assaulted two police officers in Huddersfield on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge, £285 costs and £50 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 13

Franklyn Bart-Williams , 33, of Bradley Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, on May 23, 2017. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chrissy Angela Fletcher , 41, of Victoria Street, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence, as defendant has been assessed as unsuitable for the Drink Impaired Drivers Programme. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Robert Lee, 30, of Longwood Road, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 23 and 30, 2017. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Umar Shazad Mohammed, 36, of Malham Drive, Healey Lane, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, to remove accredited programme as it is unworkable. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days.

Mohammed Usman Rasul , 27, of Belmont Street, Highfields, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence, to remove unpaid work requirement due to ill health. Suspended sentence varied - handed a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days.

Peter Willans, 31, of Ealand Road, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to allow the defendant sufficient time to complete the Building Better Relationships Programme. Order varied.

Azeen Zulfran , 21, of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence to allow time to complete the order. Suspended sentence imposed as 12 weeks’ jail time.

Stanton Laqua , 45, of Ings Way East, Lepton. Committed assault on Ings Way East, Lepton, on January 28. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Longstaff , 20, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Caused £200 of damage to a porch window on Lees Hall Road, Thronhill Lees, on July 18, 2017. Fined £85 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 14

Harry Brown, 71, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Persistently caused annoyance, inconvenience and anxiety to another person using a public electronic communications network on Trinity Street, Huddersfield, between December 28, 2017 and January 3, 2018. Also sent an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message in the same place on January 28. Handed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Day, 67, of Ings Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield on July 2, 2017. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £95 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mohammad Ali Zada , 30, of Jade Place, Fartown, Huddersfield. Committed assault on John William Street, Huddersfield, on September 2, 2017. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Lee Senior , 33, of Chatsworth Terrace, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Obstructed a police constable on Princess Crescent, Chickenley, on December 30. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Nick Vanerstock , 35, of Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on December 9, 2016. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £600 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 16

Julie Dawson , 49, of Tom Lane, Crosland Moor. Drink driving on Manchester Road, Huddersfield on December 21, 2017. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Order made for 170 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned form driving for 30 months.

Iftikhar Hussain , 22, of The Grove, Fartown. Possession of cocaine in Huddersfield on August 16, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kevin Anthony Wilson , 36, of Keldregate, Deighton. Stole three boxes of chocolate worth £12 from Boots, Huddersfield on December 12, 2017. Also stole items worth £80.08 from Wilkinsons, Huddersfield on January 29. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay £12 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth Scott Brook , 26, of May Street, Crosland Moor. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on December 23, 2017. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jaden Benjamin Cole , 22, of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on December 23, 2017. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amir Gurung , 23, of Springwood Hall Gardens, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Longroyd Lane, Longroyd Bridge, Huddersfield, on January 30. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Richard Anthony Hall , 29, of Yews Hill Road, Lockwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Bradford Road, Fartown. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarah J Kaur, 41, of Baker Fold, Crossley Gardens, Pellon, Halifax. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Halifax on September 2, 2017. This offence was racially aggravated. Also was drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely at Halifax Railway Station, on the same date. Fined £270 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Boustead , 19, of Fenay Bridge Road, Fenay Bridge. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield on January 27. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Mohammed Naseeb , 32, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on January 28. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew John Shaw , 29, of Mill Close, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance om Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on January 9. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of assault and criminal damage. Ordered to pay £85 costs. Banned from driving for 19 months. Suspended sentence varied - handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 21 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Laura Steadman , 32, of Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood. Drink driving on Woodside Road, Crosland Moor and Netherton, on January 28. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Cindy Woodward , 43, of Ashenhurst Avenue, Newsome. Caused £500 damage to two windows on a vehicle on Ashenhurst Avenue, Newsome, on January 28. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Lisa Jane Clavin , 39, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Driving while disqualified and without insurance or an MOT certificate in Huddersfield on December 31, 2017. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Joanne Marie Cox , 45, of North street, Lockwood. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on North Street, Huddersfield, on January 27. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Steven Hinchcliffe , 36, of Wakefield Road, Dalton. Stole food worth £15.96 from Tesco Express, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on January 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gordon Walker , 53, of Meg Lane, Longwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Longwood Road, Huddersfield, on January 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 19

Christopher James Juan Wood , 25, of Broomfield Road, Marsh. Stole a gift set and three bras worth £21.50 from Primark, Huddersfield, two DVDs worth £10 from HMV, Huddersfield, and cosmetics and perfume worth £94.99 from Boots, Huddersfield, on December 22, 2017. On the same date, also stole a pair of slippers worth £9.99 from Shoezone a pair of jogging bottoms worth £11.99 from Sports Direct, two children’s books worth £19.98 from W H Smiths, and a monopoly board worth £22.99 from Waterstones, all in Huddersfield. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Melissa Bailey , 52, of North Drive, Golcar. Drink driving on Pole Gate, Huddersfield on October 4, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 23 months.

Rory Whitlock , 40, of Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a sample of blood to establish whether he had committed an offence, at Huddersfield Police Station, and also drove without a licence on The Common, Thornhill, Dewsbury, both on December 13, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Heather Wood, Castle Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Committed arson on Castle Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on May 3, 2017. Community order made for 90 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and £100 costs.