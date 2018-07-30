Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Messages of hope and support have been tied to a bridge aimed at those feeling low and suicidal.

North Bridge in Halifax has been adorned with laminated, handwritten messages that reach out to those in need thanks to the selfless work of a group called Bridge The Gap.

The organisation attach messages to bridges providing comfort to people at their lowest, and by doing so hope to prevent people taking drastic measures to end their lives.

Messages such as “it does get better” and “it’s okay to not be okay as long as you are not giving up” were tied to North Bridge on Sunday, where three people have fallen to their deaths in the last 12 months.

The body of 11-year-old Ursula Keogh was found below the bridge in January.

Last week, the Examiner revealed that Calderdale Council were planning to spend £200,000 on protective measures at the bridge after concerns were raised by a coroner over the recent suicides.

Bridge The Gap was founded by Lisa Barnes, who was talked down from her own suicide bid on a bridge last year. Lisa recently visited Scammonden Bridge to leave similar messages for people in need.