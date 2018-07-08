Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The glorious sunny weather may have delighted millions of people across the country – but there’s always a downside.

Now, Kirklees Council has revealed it is working closely with its partners to reduce the risks associated with the prolonged hot and dry weather.

The council, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services (WYFRS), Yorkshire Water, a number of NHS organisations, Peak District National Park, the National Trust and the Mountain Rescue Service are all trying to help keep local people safe.

The situation is that the fire risk for open spaces including agricultural land, moorland and recreational land is high and, given the forecast for the next two weeks continues to be for hot and dry weather this risk will increase.

Agencies are already having to deal with small fires and near misses as a result of inappropriate public behaviour such as the use of BBQs on open moorland or on dry grass.

On Friday Watch Commander Robin Ferguson, of Huddersfield Fire Station, told how a family had casually been holding a BBQ party in Beaumont Park.

He said: “At 3.30pm we were called out to a BBQ in the park. We gave them some advice and warned them that Kirklees can impose a £75 fine. We didn’t want to spoil their fun so we made the fire safe on some stones and told them about how fires can start to get out of hand very easily.”

As a result of the increased risk a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) went live on Saturday, July 7, and will ban activity that represents a fire risk on Kirklees Council and National Trust Land. This could be extended to cover Yorkshire Water land at a later date if required.

Anyone who is caught lighting a fire could face a £75 fixed penalty notice which will be enforced by officers working on behalf of the council.

In addition to this deterrent the Fire Service and Yorkshire Water are working together on managing water supplies in the event of a fire, and the National Trust (at Pule Hill) and Peak District National Park are deploying fire spotters.

The agencies are also working together to share messages about other risks associated with hot weather. Including sharing the dangers of wild swimming with school children, the risks of dehydration and respiratory issues with people caring for vulnerable people.

The summer also provides the opportunity to remind everyone to be on the lookout for anti-social behaviour; as in addition to the lighting of deliberate fires, open windows can lead to an increase in opportunist theft and burglary.

All campaigns will be shared through organisations’ social media accounts to get the message out to as many people as possible.