Mirfield’s Showground could be taken over by the community in a bid to host more events.

In the week of the annual Mirfield Show , a group formed by residents has revealed it is exploring the potential to take back management of the town’s Showground from Kirklees Council .

An asset transfer could take place, freeing the council of the responsibility and cost of maintaining the site off Huddersfield Road, next to Crowlees Primary School.

Stuart Naisbett, chairman of the new group bidding to take control of the field, said the plan would allow monthly events and further investment in improving the space – which is used for a number of annual events.

He said the volunteers behind the Mirfield Show had already put in excess of £30,000 into improving the field’s drainage and gates .

Community involvement also opens up opportunities for grant funding streams which Kirklees cannot access.

He said: “The Mirfield Show has already put back a lot of its money into the Showground.

“If we get control of it we would tidy it up further, perhaps put a community orchard in and make a lot more of it.

“It would free us up to hold a lot more events, rather than having to get permission from Kirklees.

“At the moment it hosts the bonfire, the Mirfield Show, the funfair and it recently had a circus on it .

“What we want to do is bring more events into Mirfield, perhaps one weekend every month, for the community to enjoy.

“Having it under community control also stops the field from being built on, for instance there was talk of it being used as a turnaround for parents dropping off their children at the school.”

Mr Naisbett said the group had no immediate plans to build any structures on the Showground.

He said they had enquired about installing power and water supplies but felt the cost was too high to justify.

Talks with officials at Kirklees have begun and a formal asset transfer application will be made.

Other groups are also thought to be interested and so council officers will have to assess who has the best case.

They could decide to keep it under council control, as occurred at Red House Museum in Gomersal, where all bids were rejected.

The Showground is not at threat of being sold for development as it is protected open space under Kirklees Council’s Local Plan - the development blueprint which has been given the green light and is just a few months from being fully approved by the Planning Inspectorate.

Mirfield Show takes place tomorrow (Sunday). Tickets £6 on the gate. Accompanied children U16 are free.