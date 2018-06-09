The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four people who were hurt when a van collided with revellers in Halifax suffered only minor injuries, police said today.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following an incident in the Dean Clough area.

Police were called at around 7.30pm last night (Friday) after a white van collided with a group of people who had been standing in the road outside the 1904 at Dean Clough pub.

It is believed the group had been attending a funeral wake.

A video of the incident shows a group of people singing and dancing in the street, forcing vehicles to come to a halt.

Towards the end of the video, a white van appears and collides with several people. Two men appear to be carried along the bonnet, with one man falling off into the road.

There are screams as the incident unfolds. A second video of the incident shows people chasing the white van as it leaves the scene.

Today a police spokesman said police inquiries into the circumstances were continuing. A second man was arrested for an “unconnected assault”.

Police have ruled out the incident being terrorist related.

The road was closed while the disorder was dealt with but has since reopened.