One in five adults in Yorkshire can’t get travel cover due to pre-existing medical conditions.

The surprise study reveals that common ‘uninsurable’ conditions include cancer and diabetes and 20% of Yorkshire’s adults unable to get insurance just travel without it.

The study released by the Co-op shows that a further 30% take out insurance but don’t declare their medical conditions. If they later claim on their insurance it’s highly likely the companies won’t pay out.

Cancer (21%), diabetes (18%) and high or low blood pressure (18%) are the most common conditions that Yorkshire sightseers say are to blame for the lack of cover.

Of the 88% of adults in Yorkshire who can’t get insurance due to a pre-existing medical condition 21% were previously diagnosed with cancer, 18% have diabetes, 18% have high or low blood pressure, 15% suffer from chronic pain, 13% take prescribed medication, 12% previously suffered a heart attack, 11% have high cholesterol and so take statins, 10% have arthritis, 9% have asthma and 9% have angina.

Travellers aged 65 plus are the most affected, with over four fifths (83%) saying they find getting travel insurance difficult due to their pre-existing medical condition.

In terms of how Yorkshire tourists overcome these difficulties, a fifth (20%) of those who are unable to get cover say they now just travel without it.

A further fifth (20%) use specialist providers, which they explained made their insurance at times more expensive. A third (30%) take out insurance, but refuse to declare their medical conditions, in order to keep costs down.

A third (30%) changed their holiday plans and a fifth (20%) cancelled their trip entirely, when they became aware of their travel insurance struggles.

Colin Butler, Head of Travel Insurance at the Co-op, said: “It’s really quite worrying to think that people who find it difficult to get suitable travel insurance product are resorting to not declaring important details about their medical conditions or are ignoring travel insurance completely.

“The average travel insurance claim stands at £2,000 so it’s really important that people take out appropriate cover that’s right for them. We want to help bridge this gap to ensure that everyone is able to get appropriate cover. It’s for that reason that we’re offering travel insurance for any ages and any medical conditions.”