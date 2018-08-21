Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple’s peregrine falcon has gone missing after it was frightened by ‘dive-bombing’ crows during a training flight.

Tess, who is only 13 weeks’ old, went missing during training near to Crosland Moor airfield on Friday evening.

She was last seen heading in the direction of Beaumont Park but could be further afield by now and may be resting in someone’s garden.

She is owned by Kieran McElhatton and Vicky Giles, who own several birds of prey and are desperate to get her back.

Kieran, of Crosland Moor, said: “She was flying around near the airfield when she just took off after she was mobbed by a load of crows who dive-bombed her.

“She had a tracker fitted but there hasn’t been a signal which might mean it has fallen off.

“We have been out all weekend looking for her. She has a bell on each leg and braided jesses (a thin strap used to tether a bird). She is only a young bird. She was scared off by the crows who were flying towards her.”

Kieran said that Tess may be exhausted and underweight as she cannot fend for herself.

“We are really worried about her. We are hoping an Examiner reader might have seen her or heard her bells.

“She might be in someone’s garden or on someone’s wall. She probably won’t know how to hunt.”