A prolific offender who stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots to fund his drug problem has been jailed.

Dean Langford successfully managed to steal £350 of fragrances from the Huddersfield town centre branch on June 24 without getting caught.

But when he returned to the King Street store on Sunday (Aug 12) he was recognised by security staff due to previous dealings with him.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that the 39-year-old was monitored and stopped as he left the shop.

This time four bottles of perfume worth £108 were found on him.

Langford was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he was found to be in possession of Class C drug Subutex.

He tested positive for the misuse of opiates and cocaine and admitted that he sold the eight bottles of perfume he’d stolen previously to buy drugs.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client returned to offending following his recent release from prison.

He explained that Langford had a long-standing addiction to Class A drugs and when he fell off his script stole items he knew he could sell on to fund his habit.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.