Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash-strapped Kirklees Council is set to sell off land and property valued at almost £1.7m.

Ten sites surplus to the council’s requirements will be among the lots coming up for sale at a property auction next month.

They include a former council depot at Ashgrove Road, Deighton; a Grade II listed two-storey property at Chancery Lane in Huddersfield town centre; parcels of land at Crosland Moor, Kirkheaton, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury and Batley; New House Farm at New House Road, and a former car park at Weaving Lane, Dewsbury.

The lots come under the hammer with property agency Walker Singleton at the auction, which will be held at 7pm on Thursday, March 15, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

The properties have guide prices ranging from the tens to the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The highest asking price is £450,000 for two acres of land fronting Providence Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. The land is allocated for housing on the council’s Unitary Development Plan (UDP).

A former car park used by David Brown Gears at Nabcroft Lane, Crosland Moor, has a guide price of £295,000-plus. The site has outline planning permission for 23 houses.

The former council depot at Deighton, which covers more than an acre, has a price tag of £300,000-plus while £200,000 to £225,000 is the asking price for the former car park at Weaving Lane.

New House Farm, at New House Lane, Sheepridge, is for sale at £195,000-plus. The period farmhouse, which has been partially converted into two houses, is set in almost an acre of land and is allocated as Urban Greenspace on the UDP. The property is not listed, but is close to the 450-year-old Grade II Listed New House Hall,

The cheapest lot is a plot of land at Jagger Hill, Kirkheaton, which has a guide price of £20,000-plus. The near-three acre site, which is in green belt, is being sold freehold with vacant possession for agricultural/grazing or use as a paddock.