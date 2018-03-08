Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person has this afternoon complained about an ambulance blocking their drive ... as the crew inside battled to save the patient’s life.

The incident has happened early this afternoon in the Wakefield area, leaving 999 call handlers exasperated.

For the complaint was even made using the 999 system which should only be used for genuine emergencies.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service dispatch team leader Helen Smith tweeted: “We’ve just received a call from someone angry an ambulance was blocking their drive. Unfortunately the patient they were treating was potentially life threatening so we were unable to oblige!!! #Couldbethemoneday”

And another tweet from Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “While a crew were attending a potentially life-threatening medical emergency in #WestYorkshire one of our 999 call handlers received an angry call from a resident complaining an #ambulance was blocking their drive. Please only call 999 in case of an emergency. #ChooseWell.”

Recently a woman who abused paramedics and then left a note on an ambulance telling them to “move your van” and “I couldn’t give a s*** if the whole street collapsed” was handed a £120 fine.

Kirsty Sharman from Tunstall in Staffordshire pleaded guilty to a Section 5 public order offence when she appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on February 20.

The 26-year-old was arrested on February 19 and held in custody following an incident which saw her leave an abusive note on the ambulance.

It was parked in a disabled bay outside her home as it responded to a 999 call - but neighbours said she did not even have a car.

An offence of breaching a restraining a restraining order was dropped.

Sharman apologised to the magistrates in court for her actions.

Magistrate Chris Rushton said: “This was an absolutely despicable incident.”

She was also told to pay a victim surcharge of victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £135.