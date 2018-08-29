Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'corrosive and corrupt' pervert who abused a young 'defenceless' child has been jailed for eight years.

David Shaw, also known as Barry, used the girl as a 'sexual play thing' for six years, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He had groomed her by telling her that people, including himself, would die if she did not regularly masturbate him.

And years after the abuse had ended and she was struggling to cope, he gave her more than £20,000 to 'improve her lifestyle'.

Shaw's 'dark, cruel and unnatural secret' didn't come to light until more than a decade after the offending ended.

Simon Reevell, prosecuting, said on one occasion Shaw invited both the girl and her friend to masturbate him: "In order to protect the friend, [the victim] went upstairs and masturbated him herself."

And on two occasions sick Shaw asked the girl to taste his semen, making her feel nauseous.

Being forced to masturbate Shaw was a 'regular feature' of the victim's childhood.

She said: "As a child I did not say anything about what was happening to me because I thought I would get into trouble.

"He stole my innocence."

Shaw, of Lockbridge Way in Milnsbridge, pleaded guilty to 10 offences of indecency with a child and two offences of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said that unlike in cases of 'predatory paedophiles', Shaw had not actually touched the girl.

He also said that Shaw, who has cared for his schizophrenic partner for the last 12 years, suffers from psychiatric problems.

Recorder Ian Harris said:

"She was a defenceless, vulnerable, innocent and trusting little girl when you began to prey on her and use her as your sexual play thing.

"You gouged important formative years out of her.

"Your corrosive and corrupt behaviour has adversely affected her development and life."

The judge jailed the 72-year-old for eight years, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release on licence.

He also made Shaw the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered him to be placed on the sex offenders' register.

The defendant did not react as he was sentenced.

Members of Shaw's family, including his partner, sat in the public gallery. Mr Reevell said the victim 'felt unable to attend' the hearing.