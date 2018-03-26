Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking pictures have emerged of a pedigree dog snared in an illegal steel-wired noose thought to be linked to badger baiting or fox snaring.

Bex Warren, 26, was left feeling sick after finding her Shar Pei dog Nero’s neck trapped in the snare in Malkin Wood, behind the Beast Market, Holmfirth.

She was walking him and two other dogs in the most dense part of the woods with her friend Johnny Best when Nero disappeared off the public path.

She searched for him for two hours before eventually finding him whimpering as the noose cut into his neck which she says would have ultimately choked him.

Bex said: “We found him with a wire noose around his neck which I can only assume was to catch foxes and was so tight we couldn’t hear him bark.

“Myself and Jonny have removed all that we could see so hopefully this won’t happen to someone else’s dog.

“The thought of not hearing Nero’s muffled whimpers and him being trapped there and eventually dying absolutely tears me apart. I dread to think what would have happened if he had been left there overnight. I felt sick.

“There was a dead fox in the area too where we found him and I think Nero must have been attracted by his scent.”

“I cleaned him up and he is okay now.”

West Yorkshire Police have placed posters in the area warning dog owners that illegal snares had been found in Holmbridge woodland near Bottom’s Dam.