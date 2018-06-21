Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court accused of starving her pet ferret to death.

The animal, named Buttons, died because it was not properly fed, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Her owner Jane Harvey, of Twelfth Avenue in Liversedge, faces two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Between January 3 and February 3 this year Harvey is accused of failing to provide a nutritionally balanced diet suitable for Buttons’ needs.

The 45-year-old is further charged with failing to explore and address the cause of her poor bodily condition.

Andrew Davidson, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, told magistrates: “The ferret was not adequately fed and starved to death.”

Harvey denies any wrongdoing as she claims that she did feed her pet properly.

Mr Davidson added that a post-mortem examination has been carried out on Buttons and veterinary evidence will be presented at Havey’s trial.

This will take place on August 30 and she was granted unconditional bail until then.