A couple have appeared in court accused of mistreating their seven pet rabbits.

Mark Bustard, 50, and his 52-year-old wife Carolynne were before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Both face three charges related to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The alleged offence occurred between November 11 last year and January 18 this year at the couple’s home in Westfield Road, Heckmondwike.

They are accused of causing suffering to a black rabbit named Suits and a white rabbit by failing to properly investigate their poor bodily conditions and weight loss.

The couple also allegedly failed to seek proper veterinary care for a white and tan rabbit named Peter who was suffering from dental problems.

They are further accused of cruelty by failing to provide a suitable living environment for their seven rabbits.

The couple did not enter pleas to the charges during the brief hearing.

Magistrates allowed their case to be adjourned until May 31 so that they can obtain legal representation.