Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A PETITION calling for a midwife to be reinstated after she was sacked by Mid Yorkshire NHS hospital for ‘poor sickness’ has attracted 25,000 signatures.

Midwife Jane Greaves, 46, says low staffing levels meant she was unable to leave Pinderfield’s Birth Centre unit to go to the staff toilet in another department.

This led to a kidney infection for which she was given a seven-day sick note.

She says she had also been off sick with migraines caused by stress for seven days over five separate occasions.

But she was stunned when the head of midwifery told her during a disciplinary meeting that she was being sacked with immediate effect on March 15 due to her “poor sickness record”.

Her dismissal has been described by bosses at a trade union as the “most unjust” firing they have witnessed in 35 years.

Now, an online petition has been set up on Change.org by her former colleague.

She posted: “Having worked alongside Jane for several years, I am one of the dozens of midwives witness to her hard work, tremendous skill and experience and commitment to go over and above the call of duty for women in her care.

“I worked many shifts with Jane; working alongside her was always a privilege. On many occasions the birthing unit would be full, she would juggle two or three women in her care, none aware that she was also caring so intensely for women in rooms next door. She worked tirelessly, regularly working shifts without breaks, toilet stops, food or drink; not out of choice, but because there wasn’t opportunity. Staffing and working conditions were regularly escalated to senior management.”

The petition further explained how Jane has worked as a midwife for 16 years, and worked at the Pinderfields Birth Centre since its opening in 2016.

In total, Jane has had 14 days off sick in the 12 months from January 2017 to January 2018.

Adrian O’Malley, of Unison workers’ union, said: “Jane’s dismissal is the most unjust I have witnessed in over 35 years as a steward at Pinderfields hospital. It’s absolutely outrageous that a trust which is advertising for midwives has dismissed a dedicated member of staff of 18 years standing. Quite rightly her colleagues are disgusted and are petitioning the chief executive to get her re instated.”

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it is unable to comment on HR issues regarding individual employees.

To sign the petition go to https:// www.change.org/p/mid-yorkshire-nhs-trust-support-nhs-midwife