A petition for a bank holiday on Monday if England win the World Cup has reached 100,000 signatures.

England will play in the World Cup final at 4pm on Sunday July 15 if they beat Croatia in the semi-final tomorrow.

And some people think it is too much to ask for fans to go to work the following day should they beat either France or Belgium to lift the trophy.

The petition explains: "We need this for all those supporting England as the next day will not be pleasant for all fans."

Now 100,000 people have signed the petition it will be responded to by Parliament and considered for a debate in the House of Commons.

Millions of people across the country would be cheering on Gareth Southgate's men in the final and the celebrations would certainly go on well into the early hours of Monday morning.

In Huddersfield the council are looking at plans to erect a large screen somewhere in the town for the game.